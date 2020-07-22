Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft announces he will not run for reelection

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft says he will not for run reelection.

Cockroft made the announcement this morning on-air during the “Minute with the Mayor” segment on Breezy 101.

“My decision is based on my age and the number of years I’ve been here,” said Cockroft. “I just feel like it’s time for me and I feel like it’s time for the town for somebody else to come in and lead.”

Cockroft, 63, has served as mayor for the past 24 years, making him the longest tenured mayor in the city’s history.

He took office in July 1997 after serving one full term as alderman at-large.

In total, he has served 28 years for the City of Kosciusko.

Anyone wishing to run for mayor can qualify beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

Listen to the complete announcement in the link below.