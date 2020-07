Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft says he will not for run re-election.

Cockroft made the announcement this morning on-air during the “Minute with the Mayor” segment on Breezy 101.

Cockroft has served as mayor for the past 24 years.

He took office in July 1997 after serving one full term as alderman at-large.

In total, he has served 28 years for the City of Kosciusko.

Anyone wishing to run for mayor can qualify beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

