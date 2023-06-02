HomeAttalaAudio: Kosciusko native visits The BreckFast Show ahead of Miss Mississippi Pageant

Audio: Kosciusko native visits The BreckFast Show ahead of Miss Mississippi Pageant

by

2023 Miss Starkville, and Kosciusko native, Adyson Poole visited The BreckFast Show Friday morning.

Poole will be competing next week in the 2023 Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg.

During the show, the 2019 KHS graduate detailed all the events that take place leading up to the pageant finals Saturday, June 10.

Preliminary pageant events can be streamed online at MissMissLive.com.

The finals of the pageant will be televised on WLBT.

For more information on the 2023 Miss Mississippi Pageant, visit www.miss-mississippi.com.

Audio: Adyson Poole talks Miss Mississippi Pageant on The BreckFast Show 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Kosciusko football Pigskin Classic Golf Tournament

Chalk the Square event coming to downtown Kosciusko June 8

Mississippi All-State Lions Band to play July concert in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Little Whippets to hold car wash

Man Charged in Friday Stabbing in Kosciusko

Vote Now for the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year People’s Choice Award