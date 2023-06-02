Audio: Kosciusko native visits The BreckFast Show ahead of Miss Mississippi Pageant

2023 Miss Starkville, and Kosciusko native, Adyson Poole visited The BreckFast Show Friday morning.

Poole will be competing next week in the 2023 Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg.

During the show, the 2019 KHS graduate detailed all the events that take place leading up to the pageant finals Saturday, June 10.

Preliminary pageant events can be streamed online at MissMissLive.com.

The finals of the pageant will be televised on WLBT.

For more information on the 2023 Miss Mississippi Pageant, visit www.miss-mississippi.com.

Audio: Adyson Poole talks Miss Mississippi Pageant on The BreckFast Show