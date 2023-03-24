Audio: Kosciusko passes updated dog ordinance

After weeks of discussion, the City of Kosciusko has passed its updated dog ordinance which names several breeds of dogs as dangerous.

Breeds deemed dangerous in the ordinance include Pit bulldogs, dogs belonging to the breed of dogs commonly referred to as pit bull dogs, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, Shar Pei, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, and Cane Corso.

Additionally, any dog that attacks/bites someone will be considered a vicious dog, with exceptions made for certain situations, such as a dog protecting itself or someone on the dog owner’s property.

Owners of dangerous breeds will have to meet certain requirements to be able to keep dogs on their property.

Ordinarily, city ordinances go into effect 30 days after they are passed. However, with this ordinance, aldermen chose to make it 60 days.

Mayor Tim Kyle said the city did that to allow more time for owners of dangerous breeds to make sure they are in compliance with everything outlined in the ordinance.

The complete ordinance can be seen HERE.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle discusses passing the ordinance