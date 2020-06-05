Audio: Kosciusko square repaving project to begin Tuesday, June 9

Repaving streets around the square in downtown Kosicukso will begin Tuesday, June 9.

That date was announced Friday following a pre-construction meeting between Kosciusko aldermen and the contractor, AJ Construction.

Funding for this project came from a March 2019 bill passed by the Mississippi legislature.

Senate Bill 3065 gave the City of Kosciusko $365,000 to be used towards the repaving.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the entire square may be closed for a day during the work.

Audio: Cockroft speaks on square repaving project