Dr. Zach Bost, Superintendent of the Kosciusko School District, visited The BreckFast Show Friday morning to preview the district’s 2023 Graduation ceremony.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/sic3lfjd8akmxl3/Dr.%20Bost%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show.mp3

Graduation details:

Location– Landrum Field/Whippet Stadium

Gates open – 6:00 pm

Senior Video – 6:45pm

Ceremony – 7:00 pm

First Baptist Church will offer a shuttle service at the field to transport guests from the parking area to the gate.