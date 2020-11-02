Audio: Kosy Lights to begin decorating downtown Kosciusko this week, volunteers needed

It’s going to look a lot like Christmas in Kosciusko very soon.

Volunteers with “Kosy Lights” will begin decorating around the square this week.

Darren Milner with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership said he and the volunteers will work putting up lights beginning at 10:00 am Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The official Christmas Lighting event will be held on the square Thursday, Nov. 19. That’s when the lights will be on display for the first time. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held that evening as well.

If you would like to help volunteer with the “Kosy Lights” project, call the KAP Office at 662-289-2981.

For more information, visit Kosy Lights on Facebook.

Audio: Darren Milner