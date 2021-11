The date, time, and location of the Kosciusko Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop has been announced.

The first event will be held at 8:00 am on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at J’s Coffee House in Kosciusko.

KPD announced the event Thursday morning on its new Facebook page.

Coffee with a Cop is a new community outreach project for KPD, instituted by Chief of Police Chris Wray, where members of the community are invited to sit down and have coffee with police officers.

Audio: Chief of Police Chris Wray