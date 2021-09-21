Home » Attala » Audio: KPD identifies suspects in Franks Chevrolet stolen car case

Audio: KPD identifies suspects in Franks Chevrolet stolen car case

Posted on

Two of the suspects arrested in connection with the stolen cars from Franks Chevrolet have been identified.

Investigator Greg Collins with the Kosciusko Police Department identified the suspects as:

  • Keon Gerrett, a 34-year-old black male from Bessemer, AL, is charged with burglary and felony taking a motor vehicle. He’s being held at the Choctaw County Correctional Facility.
  • Johnny Carter, a 35-year-old black male from Bessemer, AL, is charged with burglary and felony taking a motor vehicle. He is being transported from the Oktibbeha County to Kosciusko.

Hear more from Collins in the audio file below.

 

