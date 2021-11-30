Audio: KPLC meteorologist, and Kosciusko native, Ben Terry visits The BreckFast Show

KPLC meteorologist, and Kosciusko native, Ben Terry visited The BreckFast Show Tuesday morning.

Terry is a friend of Boswell Media, having provided weather updates in the past for Breezy 101.

Back in July, Terry was featured on NBC’s The Today Show in a story about how he continued to work doing weather forecasts from his hotel room while going through cancer treatments.

During The BreckFast Show, Terry gave us an update on his battle with cancer and about how he got connected with The Today Show.