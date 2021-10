Legendary Kosciusko Whippets coaches Ricky Black and Jeff Terrill talked football Friday night during the Boswell Media Sports broadcast of the Whippets’ homecoming game.

Black and Terrill served as honorary captains during Friday’s game as a part of the 100 years of Kosciusko football celebration.

During halftime, both coaches joined Breck Riley on-air to talk about their time in Kosciusko.

Listen to the interviews in the audio link below.