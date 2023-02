Several local students from Kosciusko have organized a Free meal giveaway to those in need.

The Souper Sunday event will take place Feb. 26 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at First Baptist Church Son Building parking lot.

Several of the organizers visited The BreckFast Show Thursday morning to explain the details of the event.

Audio: Ty Ramage, Mary Kimble Price, Akeelah Hunt, and Sarabeth Moore