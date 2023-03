Lumberjack Day is coming to the Attala County Coliseum Saturday, April 8.

Contestants, in teams of two, will compete in five categories for cash prizes.

Chris Jones, the organizer of Lumberjack Day, visited The Breckfast Show to give more deatils on the events.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/60j31ihwtuwk1g6/85000_Chris%20Jones%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show.mp3

See the flyer below for more details.