Former Kosciusko Big Red Band Director Mickey Mangjum called in to The BreckFast Show Tuesday morning.

Mangum talked a little about his time in Kosciusko and previewed tonight’s performance of the Mississippi All-State Lions Band.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/9amij2gw0xcnafp/85000_Mangum%20Lions%20Band%20audio_.mp3

Tonight’s show begins at 6:30 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Admission is free.