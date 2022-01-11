Audio: Mississippi Senate leaders propose teacher pay increase

Mississippi Senate leaders are proposing a plan to increase teachers’ pay an average of $4,700 over two years.

It’s an effort to move the state away from its perpetually low national ranking for educators’ salaries.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar unveiled the proposal Monday.

The Southern Regional Education Board says that in 2019, the average pay for a Mississippi teacher with 15 years’ experience was about $45,100.

That was the lowest salary for that experience among the organization’s 16 states.

The regional average at 15 years was nearly $54,300. (AP)

Audio: Nancy Loome – The Parents Campaign (from the MaxxSouth Broadband News and Weather Update with Randy Bell)