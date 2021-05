Mississippi House of Representatives Speaker Pro Tem and District 48 Rep. Jason White visited The Breckfast Show on Breezy 101 Wednesday morning.

White about which bills from the 2021 legislative session will impact Kosciusko and central Mississippi.

Other topics of discussion were the state’s medical marijuana law and home delivery of alcohol.

White has served in the legislature since 2012.

His district includes portions of Attala, Carroll, Holmes, and Leake Counties.