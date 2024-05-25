Audio: New featured add to “My Kosciusko” smart phone app

There’s a new feature to the “My Kosciusko” smart phone app.

Friday morning during Minute with the Mayor on Breezy 101, Mayor Tim Kyle announced the new “Find a burial” feature that’s been added to the app.

That feature allows users to type in a name and easily locate a burial plot or grave site located in Parkway Cemetery.

Additionally, Kyle said there will be QR codes posted at the cemetery that visitors can scan that will send them to the Find a Burial feature.

The “My Kosciusko” app can be downloaded HERE for Apple users and HERE on Android devices.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle explains more about the app and the Find a burial plot feature