New Kosciusko Chief of Police Chris Wray will begin Monday, Nov. 1.

Mayor Tim Kyle made that announcement Wednesday during “Minute with the Mayor” on Breezy 101.

The city announced the hire of Wray has new chief of police Friday, Oct. 8.

Wray, a Kosciusko native, has most recently worked with the Oxford Police Department where he served as a SWAT team leader and resource officer for the Oxford School District.

