Audio: Pati Edwards discusses Central MS Exhibit Hall & Wildlife Expo

Pati Edwards from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership visited The BreckFast Show Friday morning to lay out the schedule for the upcoming Central Mississippi Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Expo.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/qu0t2hqt96uc2fo/85000_Pati%20Edwards%20on%20The%20BrekFast%20Show%20Aug%2012.mp3