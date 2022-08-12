Audio: Pati Edwards discusses Central MS Exhibit Hall & Wildlife Expo

HomeAttalaAudio: Pati Edwards discusses Central MS Exhibit Hall & Wildlife ExpoAudio: Pati Edwards discusses Central MS Exhibit Hall & Wildlife ExpoFri, August 12, 2022 by Breck Riley Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Pati Edwards from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership visited The BreckFast Show Friday morning to lay out the schedule for the upcoming Central Mississippi Exhibit Hall and Wildlife Expo. https://dl.dropbox.com/s/qu0t2hqt96uc2fo/85000_Pati%20Edwards%20on%20The%20BrekFast%20Show%20Aug%2012.mp3