Audio/Photo gallery: American Legion Post 44 holds ground breaking for new building

Members of American Legion Post 44, along with Attala County Supervisors, pose for the groundbreaking of the post's new building.

American Legion Post 44 in Attala County held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for work to begin on its new building.

The post, which is the oldest in the state of Mississippi, is located off of Attala Road 3235, in the building that housed the long time skating rink.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Post 44 Adjutant Shawn Alderman.

“This moment is far more than just a startup of a construction project,” said Alderman. “It’s the beginning of a new era.”

Long time post commander Roy Webber spoke next, and urged local veterans to get involved with the post.

“We try our best as veterans to support Atala County and the veterans that are here,” said Webber. ” And if we can help one of the veterans, they need to get in contact with myself or Shawn and we will do what we can to help.”

The new, two-story building (60×80) will be located in front of the current post.

As far as plans for the old building, Alderman said the post wants to renovate it in hopes of potentially being able to use it as a skating rink once again.

Audio: Post 44 Adjutant Shawn Alderman and Post Commander Roy Webber

Members of the post, along with several Attala County Supervisors, were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony.