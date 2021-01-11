Audio: Road conditions mostly okay for now says Attala County EMS Director

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said road conditions are currently mostly okay in Attala County.

Townsend told Breezy News that he had not seen any signs of ice or other hazardous travel conditions after surveying the roads this morning.

As more snow falls however, Townsend said that bridges and roads will start to get “slushy” and that the roads are worst the further south you go.

It is still best to stay off the roads for most of the morning unless absolutely necessary began road conditions can deteriorate very quickly.

Townsend said forecasters with the National Weather Service are concerned about the potential for black ice later tonight as the snow begins to melt.

