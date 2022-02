Administrator Amy Hood from the Attala County Nursing Center visited The BreckFast Show Thursday morning to discuss how you can spread some Valentine’s Day cheer to the residents at the home.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/cytde6ojs1krxab/Amy%20Hood%20Nursing%20Home%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show.mp3

Attala County Nursing Center

326 Highway 12 West

Kosciusko, MS 39090-3209

Phone: (662) 289-1200