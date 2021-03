The ServPro Coaches Show returns for the 2021 baseball season as Phillip Palmertree sits down to speak with Kosciusko Whippets head baseball coach Derrik Boland to discuss the shortened 2020 season and how the team is preparing for this year.

For more on Breezy 101 and Boswell Media Sports’ coverage of the 2021 Kosciusko Whippet baseball season, Whippet Baseball on Breezy101.