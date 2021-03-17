Audio: Significant Weather Event Expected Today

Severe weather is likely today.

According to the National Weather Service “a significant weather event will take place today. After some morning thunderstorms, additional thunderstorms will develop and move into the region during the afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes.

Some tornadoes could become strong and long tracked. Multiple rounds of storms are expected between 1pm today until 12am Thursday.

Audio: Chris Davis speaks with National Weather Service meteorologist Heather Stanley

