Kosciusko Lower Elementary and Middle Elementary principals Michelle Nowell and Will Anderson visited The BreckFast Show Monday morning to discuss the Dr. Seuss Character Parade and other fun events planned for Dr. Seuss week.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/9b3b3o8tlm5cn9k/Dr.%20Seuss%20Parade%20on%20The%20BreckFast%20Show.mp3