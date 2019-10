Doyle Goss from Southern Paranormal visited the Breezy 101 studio Tuesday to speak with Breck about the upcoming “Jail and Bail” fundraiser and paranormal investigation coming up on Halloween night at the old Attala County Jail.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Download the audio here.

Be sure to listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” all this week for your chance to qualify to be a part of a private tour of the old Attala County Jail.