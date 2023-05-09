Audio/Video: L.V. Hull Home and Studio announced as one America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2023

The home of beloved Kosciusko artist L.V. Hull has been announced as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2023 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

That announcement was made Tuesday morning during a ceremony near her home and the future site of the LV Hull Legacy Center on Allen St. in Kosciusko.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list aims to bring awareness to “America’s greatest treasures” which are in danger of being lost or forgotten.



Additional sites on this year’s list include Little Santo Domingo in Miami, FL, Century and Consumers Buildings in Chicago, IL, and more. The complete list can be found here.

L.V. Hull proclaimed herself “The Unusual Artist.” She used everyday objects to create unique and colorful works of art, many of which she kept on display in her home and her front yard.

After Hull’s passing in 2008, much of her artwork was relocated. However, the Kohler Foundation recently worked to restore most of her pieces to be put on display once her home and the Legacy Center are completed.

The Keysmith Foundation and the Arts Foundation of Kosciusko are the two organizations in charge of the project to restore the area and ensure Hull’s legacy.

“This is kind of a campus,” said Yaphet Smith, Founder of the Keysmith Foundation, which now owns Hull’s former house. “The Legacy Center will include the home, which is kind of the heart beat and spiritual cornerstone of the entire center, as well as the four buildings at the corner.”

The corner Smith is referring to is the intersection of Allen and S Huntington Streets. Multiple buildings there (pictured below) will be incorporated into the Legacy Center.

“It’s fantastic that it’s still in her neighborhood, because she built this home and attracted people from all around the world to this neighborhood.”

Plans for the Legacy Center include a display of Hull’s work, office space with upstairs residences, a pavilion for outdoor events, and an artist workshop.

Smith has also produced and directed a documentary on Hull called “Love is a Sensation,” which is set to be released soon.

Audio: Yaphet Smith describes plans for the L.V. Hull Legacy Center

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/cnpvektn5rn3rf4/Yaphet%20Smith%20on%20LV%20Hull%20Legacy%20Center.mp3

Links:

Website: LVhull.org

Facebook: LV Hull

Instagram: @lvhullartist