Audio: Waste Management releases information on new garbage pickup operations

Waste Management has released information on changes coming to garbage pickup.

The main change will be that only garbage inside the 96-gallon Waste Management container will be collected.

All garbage must be inside that container. Any customer that has more garbage will need to get an additional container.

Another change mentioned in a graphic sent to customers shows how containers should be placed near the street.

Waste Management trucks will now use an automatic arm to empty cans. Due to this, all containers should be placed less than 5 feet from curb or public road and at least 3 feet away from obstacles such as mailboxes.

Additionally, cans should be placed at the road prior to 6:00 am.

The graphic below offer more details and instructions.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle