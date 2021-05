Members of the Kosciusko Lady Whippets 4A State Championship softball team visited The Breckfast Show Thursday morning.

The team discussed its the big comeback in the championship series and also answered some fun questions about the season.

Hear the complete interview in the audio below.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/lu9pbkl0zd56zhj/Whippet%20Softball%20on%20The%20Breckfast%20Show%20-%20Full.mp3

Members of the team appearing on the show: