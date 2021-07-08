Home » Attala » Audio: Whippets football coach Casey Orr talks golf tournament fundraiser

Audio: Whippets football coach Casey Orr talks golf tournament fundraiser

Posted on

Kosciusko Whippets head football coach Casey Orr stopped by The Breckfast Show Thursday to preview the upcoming Kosciusko Football Pigskin Classic golf tournament fundraiser.

The event is happening Friday, July 9 at Red Bud Springs Golf Course.

