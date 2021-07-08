Audio: Whippets football coach Casey Orr talks golf tournament fundraiser

Kosciusko Whippets head football coach Casey Orr stopped by The Breckfast Show Thursday to preview the upcoming Kosciusko Football Pigskin Classic golf tournament fundraiser.

The event is happening Friday, July 9 at Red Bud Springs Golf Course.

Our golf tournament is still on schedule for Friday. We are very excited about some of the items that will be up for bid in the silent auction. The rest of this thread will showcase just a few of these items.

— Kosciusko Football (@KosciuskoFB) July 7, 2021