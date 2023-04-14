Audio: World-class musicians to perform Sunday at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

World-class musician brothers Stanislav “Stas” and Sergei Izmailov will be coming to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center Sunday, April 16, at 3:00 pm.

The brothers are originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and recently have made their home in Mississippi.

Both worked at Russia’s famed Bolshoi Theatre – Stas as a concertmaster and Sergei as a concert pianist.

Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

Audio: Dr. Tim Alford with the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education visited The BreckFast Show Friday to give more details on the show.