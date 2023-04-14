HomeAttalaAudio: World-class musicians to perform Sunday at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Audio: World-class musicians to perform Sunday at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

by

World-class musician brothers Stanislav “Stas” and Sergei Izmailov will be coming to the Skipworth Performing Arts Center Sunday, April 16, at 3:00 pm.

The brothers are originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and recently have made their home in Mississippi.

Both worked at Russia’s famed Bolshoi Theatre – Stas as a concertmaster and Sergei as a concert pianist.

Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

Audio: Dr. Tim Alford with the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education visited The BreckFast Show Friday to give more details on the show.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko School District Beauty and Beau Review set for Saturday

Easter Sunday Fire Claims Attala County Home

Audio: Lumberjack Day coming to the Attala County Coliseum

Ethel High School Theater Club to Perform Play At Skipworth

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – April 5, 2023

Audio: Previewing The Passion Play on The BreckFast Show