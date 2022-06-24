Auditorium Chairs to be Given Away at Skipworth Performing Arts Center this Saturday

The Skipworth Performing Arts Center (or the old Kosciusko Jr. High School auditorium as some know it) is undergoing renovations, and with that comes new seating. The old chairs in the building right now are about 60 years old and made of cast iron and bentwood. (pictured below) These chairs are being given away this Saturday!

Chairs must be taken in multiples, as one chair will not stand on its own. These chairs would be great to have in the lobby of a business, in a garage, inside or outside a home, and much more. (Go online and search repurposed auditorium seating… trust me!)

Chairs can be picked up at Skipworth Performing Arts Center (317 E Jefferson St. Kosciusko, MS) this Saturday, June 25th 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Donations for the chairs are welcome. Click here to learn more about the Skipworth Performing Arts Center, see what it will look like after renovations, and much more.