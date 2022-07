Update – The truck has been found in Choctaw County.

—

10:00 am – Local authorities are searching for a stolen truck.

The vehicle is a dark red/maroon 2001 Ford F250 EXL extended cab with a Conserving Wildlife tag.

It was reportedly stolen from a dealership in Durant.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local sheriff’s department.

Additional calls can be made to 601-416-4255 or 601-416-4262.