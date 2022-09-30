HomeLocalAverage Gas Price in MS Up For the First Time Since June

Average Gas Price in MS Up For the First Time Since June

After three and a half months of falling gas prices, the trend has finally ended in Mississippi– at least for the time being.  AAA reported Friday that the average price statewide inched up by less than half a cent to just under $3.07.   The last time the price was higher than the day before was in mid-June.   The auto club says it’s still the cheapest gas in the country.  Locally, average prices in Leake and Neshoba counties continue to drop while there’s been an increase in Attala County.

