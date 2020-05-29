Award winning radio journalist Chris Davis returns to Boswell Media

Radio listeners in central Mississippi have been hearing a familiar voice on the airwaves this week.

The award winning Chris Davis made his return to the air, anchoring the news coverage on Kicks 96.7 and Cruisin’ 98.3.

“Central Mississippi is my home. It’s where I was born and where I cut my teeth in reporting and in radio. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve people here again, and to work for Boswell Media, a company that represents the best in radio and multiple platform news in Mississippi,” said Davis.

A native of Yazoo City, Davis worked for Boswell Media from 2009 – 2011 as News Director for Breezy 101, Kicks 96, and BreezyNews.com.

Chris won numerous Associated Press awards during his first stint with the company. In 2009, he was named the Howard Lett Radio Newsperson of the Year.

Following his time here, Davis took a job at KRMG in Tulsa, OK before moving back to the Magnolia State to work as News Director for SuperTalk’s News MS.

In January 2016, Davis took his talents north to Indianapolis, IN to work as News Director for WIBC. Chris and his WIBC team were the winners of a 2019 Regional Murrow Award for the documentary “Opioids in Indiana.”

You can hear Davis reporting the news weekday mornings during “The Main Event” on Kicks 96.7 and “Mornings with Mickey” on Cruisin’ 98.3.

“I believe in the people of this area, in their decency, hospitality and sincerity. I believe that truth is the only way to serve them and that Boswell Media will always strive to report truth.”