Awards handed out at Kosciusko High School Athletic Banquet

The best in Kosciusko Whippets’ sports from the 2021 – 2022 season were honored Monday night at the annual Athletic Banquet.

The evening began with a meal for all players and coaches.

Following the meal, parents and members of the community joined the festivities as coaches from 15 teams took to the podium to hand out awards to the best athletes of the year.

See below for a complete list of award winners.

Archery



BEST MALE ARCHER – DJ Glaskox; BEST FEMALE ARCHER – Brooklyn Rhodes; MOST IMPROVED ARCHER – Edward Fletcher

Baseball

PITCHER OF THE YEAR – Parker Ryals; DEFENSIVE MVP – Landon Wallace; OFFENSIVE MVP – Connor Wallace; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Ethan Wood; GOLDEN SPIKE AWARD – Kaylan Powell; WHIPPET AWARD – Braylon Allbritton; MOST IMPROVED – Hayden Rogers

All-District Players -1st Team: Will Carter, Kaylan Powell, Connor Wallace, Landon Wallace; 2nd Team: Hayden Rogers, Anthony Medine, Jacob Nunn, Ty Ramage

4-4A District Player of the Year: Ethan Wood

4-4A District Pitcher of the Year: Parker Ryals

MAC BASEBALL ALL-STAR GAME: Ethan Wood & Parker Ryals

Boys Basketball

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Keonte Williams; CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Davion Roby; BEST 3-POINT SHOOTER – Jerremy Whitcomb; DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Vinterrious Hunt; WHIPPET AWARD – Antrevious Carpenter; WHIPPET AWARD – Ryan Tillman; 6TH MAN AWARD – Andrew Mancell; MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER – Jerrell Erving; COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Khameron Harvey

All-District Players: 1st Team -Keonte Williams, Jerrell Erving

Girls Basketball

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – D’Naylah Williams; DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Bracie Jamison; WHIPPET AWARD – Ariel Fleming; SIXTH WOMAN OF THE YEAR – A’aliyah Amey; SIXTH WOMAN OF THE YEAR – Jakayla Seawood; LEADERSHIP AWARD – Mariah Woods; LEADERSHIP AWARD – Hannah Olive; MOST IMPROVED PLAYER- Haley Olive

All-District Players: Jamiya Gray, D’Naylah Williams, Bracie Jamison

Cheerleader

MOST IMPROVED CHEERLEADER – Austin Jones; MOST SCHOOL SPIRIT – Haley Olive; ALL-AROUND BEST CHEERLEADER – Anna Grace Kuhn; WHIPPET AWARD – Hannah Olive; SPOTTER AWARD – Savannah Fulgham; THE HEART OF A WHIPPET AWARD – Mary Patton Henderson

Cross County

NEWCOMER AWARD – Daniel Van; MOST DEDICATED – Cooper Sparks; MOST IMPROVED – Grayson Blaylock; ELEPHANT EATER – Avery Nicholson; MVP – Jorge Orduna; MVP – Emma Rhodes

Football

WHIPPET AWARD – Reggie Carter; OFFENSIVE MVP – Ethan Wood; DEFENSIVE MVP- Jerremy Whitcomb; HOG AWARD – Jerrell Erving; SCOUT TEAM AWARD – Cole Dias

All District Players – 1st Team: Lee Wade; Thomas Olive; Reggie Carter; Curt Welch; 2nd Team – Corey Fuller, Vincent Miller, Eli Kemp, Ceavon Toliver, Javen Mallett

Most Valuable QB District 4-4A – Ethan Wood

Most Valuable Kicker District 4-4A – Will Carter

District 4-4A Super 22 WR – Davion Roby

District 4-4A Super 22 DE – Jerrell Erving

District 4-4A Super 22 Safety – Jerremy Whitcomb

1ST TEAM ALL-STATE LONG SNAPPER – Ethan Wood

1ST TEAM ALL-STATE KICKER – Will Carter

Golf

MVP – Jeremy Gibson; MOST IMPROVED – Jon Gant

Powerlifting

BEST FEMALE LIFTER – La’Joclyn Seawood; BEST MALE LIFTER – Javen Mallet

Boys Soccer

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Braylon Truss; BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Jon Gant; MOST IMPROVED – Karson Rutherford; WHIPPET AWARD – Jorge Orduna; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Robert Pickle; BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Jeremy Gibson; JV MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Jordan Martinez; JV MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Braden Ray; JV BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Eric Lopez; JV BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Daniel Van

All-District Players – 1st Team: Robert Pickle, Thomas Sims; 2nd Team: Jorge Orduna, Will Carter

4-4A OUTSTANDING MIDFIELDER – Jon Gant

Girls Soccer

MOST IMPROVED – Presley Fulgham; BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Anna Carol Gowan; BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Raven Pernell; MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Mary Patton Henderson; SOPHOMORE SENSATION – Savannah Fulgham; WHIPPET AWARD – Alexandra West; JV MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Mia Manjarrez; JV MOST IMPROVED – Dianna Hernandez; JV BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER – Molly Steed; JV BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER – Brooklyn Rhodes

All-District Players – 1st Team: Mary Patton Henderson, Raven Pernell; 2nd Team: Anna Carol Gowan, Lanna Nunley

4-4A OUTSTANDING GOALKEEPER – Alexandra West

Tennis

MOST VALUABLE COURT – Mixed Doubles – Mary Patton Henderson and Thomas Sims; MOST IMPROVED – Tanner Pettit; FEMALE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Jamiya Bryant; MALE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Robert Pickle; GRIT AWARD – Daniel Van; WHIPPET AWARD – Jorge Orduna

Boys Track

BEST FIELD EVENT – Jerrell Erving; BEST DISTANCE RUNNER – Jorge Orduna; MOST IMPROVED – Demond Reed; MOST IMPROVED – Braylon Truss; GOLDEN SHOE AWARD -Vinterrious Hunt; BEST RELAY TEAM (4X100 Meter Relay) – Caden Greer, Vinterrious Hunt, Jaquavous Pace, Davion Roby

4-A STATE RUNNER-UP – DISCUS – Jerrell Erving

Girls Track

BEST SPRINTER – Raven Pernell; NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jakayla Seawood; MOST VERSATILE RUNNER – Haley Olive; WHIPPET AWARD – Mariah Woods; GOLDEN SPIKE AWARD – Presley Fulgham; MOST VERSATILE RUNNER – Reid Hutchinson; MOST VERSATILE RUNNER – Victoria Anderson; MOST VERSATILE RUNNER – Anasha Teague; MOST IMPROVED – Hannah Olive; MOST IMPROVED – A’aliyah Amey

4-A STATE CHAMPION – POLE VAULT – Presley Fulgham

4-A STATE 3RD PLACE FINISHER – LONG JUMP – Raven Pernell

Volleyball:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER – Lizzie Kate Jones; DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Makynlee Dickerson; OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kaitlyn Broyles; MOST IMPROVED PLAYER – Maggie Steed

All-District Players – 1st Team: Mary Kimble Price, Kaitlyn Broyles, Makynlee Dickerson, Bracie Jamison

*KHS Softball did not announce any awards due to the fact that the team is still playing for the 4A State Championship.