Azar’s “One Mississippi” to become new state song

Steve Azar’s tribute song to the Magnolia State will officially become the state’s new song.

Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed a bill to replace “Go, Mississippi” with Azar’s “One Mississippi.”

“Go, Mississippi” has been the state song since 1962.

“One Mississippi” was written after former Governor Phil Bryant asked Azar, a Mississippi native, to write a song for the state.

“He said ‘Steve I want you to write a song for the bicentennial that every kid in school can sing,"” Azar told Breezy 101 in a 2019 interview. “By the time I got from outside the governor’s mansion to my home in Greenville, it was basically written.”

The song has callbacks to many aspects of life in Mississippi, such as magnolia trees, the Natchez Trace, slug burgers, fried catfish, and kudzu.

The song was recorded at the Governor’s Recording Studio located at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) in Meridian.

Azar had this to say about “One Mississippi’ becoming the state song Thursday morning in an exclusive chat with Breezy News:

“I am certainly humbled and incredibly grateful to have our official state song. After it got signed into law by Governor Reeves, I made the mistake on my radio show “In A MS Minute” on Supertalk MS by saying ‘my song’ and I was corrected by my guest Senator Derrick Simmons. He said ‘No, it’s our song.’ I’ve had a lot of cool accolades and honors over my career, but having the official state song is by far the most meaningful. Folks that know my music know I have been writing about our Mississippi since the beginning. I always felt like I owed it back for all the inspiration it has given me. So, this is more than the icing on a cake. I do feel that One Mississippi is a unifying song and, like our new flag, that is what matters most.”

“One Mississippi” will officially become the state song July 1.