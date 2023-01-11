Baby’s Death Blamed on COVID

The death of a Mississippi infant is being blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department says the baby is the second in the state under one year of age to die from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020. But there’ve been 12 other pediatric COVID deaths including three children between the ages of 1 and 5, one between 6 and 10 and eight deaths among youngsters ages 11 through 17. The Health Department is calling the latest death “a stark reminder” of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID and up to date on booster shots to protect not only yourself but others around you including babies who may not be old enough to get the vaccine.