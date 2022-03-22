Back Into The Red Zone We Go

This part of central Mississippi was originally north of the area where the National Weather Service expected the greatest threat of severe weather today. Then, the local area was put under that Level-4 “moderate” risk– the red zone on the NWS graphics. Early this morning, it was taken out. Now, it’s back in. The latest update has expanded the Level-4 risk to a larger part of the state, taking in areas in northeast Mississippi as well as Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Tornadoes, possibly some EF-2s and EF-3s, are likely in the red zone along with damaging straight-line winds and hail as big as golf balls. There’s also a risk of flash flooding.