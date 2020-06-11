Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program Applications Available Today at Noon!

The Back to Business Mississippi Grant program starts today.

Governor Tate Reeves announced that grant program applications are available online starting today at noon.

Grants will be available for businesses with 50 employees or less that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amounts range from $1,500 to $25,000 and the grants can cover mortgage interest, rent, payroll, utilities and other expenses related to the pandemic.

For more information or to apply see www.backtobusinessms.org

$300 Million is being designated to small businesses from the CARES Act throughout the state.