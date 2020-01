The ballot is set for the special election to elect a new Kosciusko Ward 1 alderman.

Michelle Quesnot said James Culpepper, Jan Deason, and Allen Massey all qualified for the position. An additional candidate did qualify, but withdrew before the deadline.

Quesnot said absentee voting for the election will begin Monday, Feb. 3 at City Hall.

The Ward 1 alderman election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18.

All voting on election day will take place at the Attala County Coliseum.