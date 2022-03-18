Bank warns customers of spoofing scam

Citizens National Bank is warning of a spoofing scam targeting some of its customers.

In a Facebook post, the Meridian based bank said that many customers have reported calls coming from one of the bank’s phone numbers.

The scammer then says fraudulent activity has occurred on the customer’s account and then asks for online banking login information and social security number.

Bank officials confirmed that CNB WILL NOT call and ask you to verify this information over the phone.

