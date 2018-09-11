Baptist Medical Center Attala invites you to learn more about Ideal Protein.
You’ve wanted to lose weight and now is the Ideal time.
Information sessions are offered on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 8:30 am and 1:30 pm in the Baptist Attala Main Lobby Waiting Room.
For more information, please call 662-290-3326.
One thought on “Bapist Attala to offer weight loss information with Ideal Protein”
B. Johnson says:
I was curious about this program, and found this information. I think that Medicare will pay for weight loss programs for persons with a BMI over 30, in the obese range, not just overweight range. Basically, other than the evaluation. the program involves purchasing foods from Ideal Protein, that basically control calorie and nutritional intake. This is the information I found:
The cost is $299.00 to start, which includes meeting with the nurse and the dietitian, initial lab work (only done at the start of the program), your first week of food, and a month’s supply of vitamin/mineral supplements.
The weekly cost averages $90.00 per week, which includes 2 meals and 1 snack per day.
Employees of Baptist Health System, be sure to ask about your employee discount!