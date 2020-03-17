Baptist Attala announces updates to visitor guidelines

Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala has announced new guidelines for visitors as concerns over the Coronavirus continue to grow.

The hospital released the following guidelines on its Facebook page:

Any patient visitor with respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should stay home. Special circumstances may be considered.

The number of visitors is limited to two per patient. The Emergency Department patients will have additional limitations on visitors.

Hospitals will screen visitors, employees, vendors, and all other people for signs and symptoms of infection.

Children age 17 and younger will not be allowed in the hospital unless they are patients receiving treatment, have appointments or are approved by the CEO or their designee.

While you are a visitor:

• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cover your sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Or, sneeze into the crook of your arm.

• Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet).