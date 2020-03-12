Baptist Attala announces visitor guidelines amid Coronavirus concerns

Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala has announced new guidelines for visitors as concerns over the Coronavirus continue to grow.
The hospital released the following guidelines on its Facebook page:
• Any patient visitor with respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should stay home. Special circumstances may be considered.
• We strongly recommend limiting the number of visitors to two per patient.
• Hospitals may screen visitors for signs and symptoms of infection.
While you are a visitor:
• Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Cover your sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Or, sneeze into the crook of your arm.
• Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet).
Visitors to COVID-19 patients will be limited on a case by case method.
Health officials in Mississippi reported the stat’s first presumed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Wednesday night.