Baptist Attala Celebrates Prestigious Award

Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala celebrated being named the Top 20 Critical Access Hospital for Quality Care. To receive the quality designation, hospitals must achieve success on hospital performance across rural-relevant process of care measures. Each hospital’s performance across these indicators is aggregated and ranked against rural peers nationally.

Speeches were made by Mac Flynt, CEO of Baptist Attala, Chris Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corp, Jason White, State Representative District 48, and Dr. Gray Wallace, Chief of Staff.

Each congratulated Allison Schuler, Director of Nursing, and her staff for their superior job of taking care of patients and families.