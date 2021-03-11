Baptist Attala designated a Covid-19 Center of Excellence

Baptist Memorial Attala has been designated a Covid-19 Center of Excellence by the Mississippi State Department of Heath.

That was announced in Thursday press release.

To be designated as a Center of Excellence, a health care provider must agree to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of their communities; serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment (a therapeutic infusion to reduce the severity of the disease); and address disparities in vaccination access in their communities.

“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH.

“With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”

The complete list of Covid-19 Centers of Excellence throughout the state can be viewed below.

• Anderson Family Medical Center, AirPark

• Anderson Family Medical Center, Enterprise

• Anderson Regional Medical Center Vaccine Clinic

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Attala

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Booneville

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Calhoun

• Baptist Memorial Health Care De Soto

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Golden Triangle

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Leake

• Baptist Memorial Health Care North Mississippi (Oxford)

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Union County (New Albany)

• Baptist Memorial Health Care Yazoo

• Covington County Hospital

• Delta Health System

• Field Health System

• George County Hospital

• Greenwood Leflore Hospital

• King’s Daughters Medical Center

• Lackey Memorial Hospital

• Lawrence County Hospital

• Magnolia Regional Health Center

• Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Mobile Unit

• Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

• North Mississippi Health Services

• Rush Health System: Clark Medical Clinic

• Rush Health System: EC HealthNet

• Rush Health System: Family Medical Group of Union

• Rush Health System: Medical Group of Quitman

• Simpson General Hospital

• Singing River Health System

• South Central Regional Hospital

• Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

• University of Mississippi Medical Center