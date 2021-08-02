Baptist Attala holding Community COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala is hosting a Covid -19 Community Vaccination Drive Wednesday, Aug. and Thursday, Aug. 5.

Anyone aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

No appointment is needed.

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are available, but supply is limited.

To access the vaccination area, please enter the Hospital Main Lobby. Everyone will be screened and asked to put on a provided masks.

Remember to bring identification and insurance cards.

A parent or legal guardian is required to accompany a minor.

Anyone receiving the vaccine will need to remain onsite for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to be monitored. You will also be asked to schedule an appointment for the 2nd dose of Pfizer and/or Moderna before you leave.

Times: