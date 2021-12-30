Baptist Attala Providing Flu Shots & Covid-19 Boosters

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala will be providing Covid-19 Booster shots and Flu shots on Monday January 3rd from 1pm – 3pm in the front lobby.

Flu shots available free of charge while supplies last. Boosters available are Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. For Pfizer and Moderna boosters, it must be 6 months since you received your last vaccination. For Johnson & Johnson, it must be 2 months since you received your last vaccination. BMH Attala asks that you bring your vaccination cards and insurance cards with you. If you are under 18, a parent or legal guardian must accompany you for flu shots as well as booster shots.