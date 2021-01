Baptist Medical Center Attala is still scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Anyone 65 or older or with a pre-existing health condition can call for an appointment.

If a vaccine isn’t available at the time of your call, your name will be taken to be put on a waiting list.

The hospital will be vaccinating teachers Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For more information or to set an appointment, call 662-289-4311.